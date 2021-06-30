Tourism council predicts 1.4m foreign arrivals







Foreign tourist arrivals could tally 3 million this year under the best-case scenario, while the tourism confidence index in the second quarter plunged to its lowest point as 2 million people lost their jobs, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT).

“In addition to faster vaccination for 10 pilot tourism areas, the key factors that affect the volume of tourists are the readiness of Bangkok, which is the aviation hub of Thailand, and whether the Chinese government will allow tourists to take overseas trips by October,” said Vichit Prakobgosol, TCT vice-president.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST





