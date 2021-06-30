Chonburi monk arrested with crystal meth after reportedly attacking his girlfriend







A Buddhist monk was arrested and charged as he was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine after Chonburi police were called to a domestic disturbance at a rental room in Samet over the past weekend.

The Samet Police in Mueang Chonburi were notified of the accident at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 27th, over the past weekend at a rental room in the Samet sub-district.

