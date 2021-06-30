  • June 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Pattaya
  3. Chonburi monk arrested…

Chonburi monk arrested with crystal meth after reportedly attacking his girlfriend

Chonburi monk arrested with crystal meth after reportedly attacking his girlfriend

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi. Photo: atreyu.



A Buddhist monk was arrested and charged as he was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine after Chonburi police were called to a domestic disturbance at a rental room in Samet over the past weekend.

The Samet Police in Mueang Chonburi were notified of the accident at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 27th, over the past weekend at a rental room in the Samet sub-district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Several dead and wounded in stabbing attack in Germany
News

Several dead and wounded in stabbing attack...

June 26, 2021
Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai in Samut Prakan
Bangkok

Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian,...

June 22, 2021
Chonburi orders temporary lockdown of area where migrant workers live following COVID cluster
Pattaya

Chonburi orders temporary lockdown of area where...

June 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.