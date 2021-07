The Phuket Tourism “Sandbox”, a pilot phase of Thailand’s ambitious tourism reopening plan, kicks off on Thursday on the resort island amid hope and fears.

As businesses expect a tremendous boost to the local economy, relying heavily on tourism, many locals fear the pro-tourism programme may end up sparking a new outbreak of Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST