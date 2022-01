The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok. Photo: Preecha MJ. CC BY-SA 4.0.









About 39 million purported patient records from Siriraj Hospital have been offered for sale on an internet database-sharing forum in what appears to be the latest hack of the country’s public health sector.

Authorities are investigating the post, which was on raidforums.com.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts