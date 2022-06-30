June 30, 2022

Royal Thai air force scrambles fighters after alleged incursion by Myanmar aircraft

3 hours ago TN
Two Royal Thai Air Force F-16 aircraft fly in formation

Two Royal Thai Air Force F-16 aircraft fly in formation in Korat. Photo: Melani R. Stemmler, U.S. Marine Corps.




The Royal Thai Air Force sent two F-16 jet fighters after an aircraft, believed to be a MiG 29 of the Myanmar air force, was found to have intruded into Thai airspace in the western province of Tak, according to RTAF Spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee.

He said that the RTAF also instructed its attaché, based at the Thai embassy in Myanmar, to warn their Myanmar counterpart about the alleged intrusion and not to repeat the incident.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

