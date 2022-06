Eateries must notify customers if they serve cannabis-infused food and drinks, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Rungruang Kitpati, spokesman for the ministry, said on Thursday that the Department of Health had already issued a notice to govern the use of cannabis at eateries.

