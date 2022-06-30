June 30, 2022

Thailand Kickstarts Tourism Campaigns through ‘BL Dramas’

3 hours ago
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Using the popularity of homegrown “boys’ love” (BL) productions as an attraction, Thailand has launched a campaign to attract international tourists, particularly Japanese tourists.

According to the Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT), the campaign was launched in June at the Mini Thai Festival in Osaka, Japan. Two booths were set up by video distributors in the “Thai BL” corner, attracting a large crowd that was also there to view Thai street food stalls and a Muay Thai exhibition.

The productions, known as “Y series” in Thailand — a reference to the Japanese “yaoi” fiction that features relationships between male characters and served as the inspiration for BL dramas — were once viewed with prejudice but have since gained acceptance due to their potential to serve as cultural exports.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

