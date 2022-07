MAE HONG SON, July 1 (TNA) – Heavy rains measured more than 100 millimeters and caused a runoff that destroyed a bridge which linked Muang and Khun Yuam districts.

The bridge crossed the Mae Samat River and was a part of Highway 108 in Muang district. It connected to four districts south of Muang district namlely Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Sop Moei and Mae La Noi.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

