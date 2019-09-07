Shooters Sent to Repel ‘Invasion’ of Wild Pigs at Malaysian Muslim Pilgrimage Site





The beasts are thought to be swimming from Sumatra across the Strait of Malacca to the mystical island of Pulau Besar, and local officials say they’ve been causing “widespread damage” to the site.

Malaysian authorities are going to great lengths to repel an “invasion” of a Muslim holy site – with the invaders being wild boars seeking a new home.

Fears are growing in the island of Pulau Besar, a popular tourist destination 15 kilometres off the coast of the western Malaysian state of Malacca, that the animals, who are arriving from nearby Indonesia, might soon outnumber locals.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



