Shooters Sent to Repel ‘Invasion’ of Wild Pigs at Malaysian Muslim Pilgrimage Site

Wild boars or wild pigs

Wild boars or wild pigs. Photo: Nicepik.


The beasts are thought to be swimming from Sumatra across the Strait of Malacca to the mystical island of Pulau Besar, and local officials say they’ve been causing “widespread damage” to the site.

Malaysian authorities are going to great lengths to repel an “invasion” of a Muslim holy site – with the invaders being wild boars seeking a new home.

Fears are growing in the island of Pulau Besar, a popular tourist destination 15 kilometres off the coast of the western Malaysian state of Malacca, that the animals, who are arriving from nearby Indonesia, might soon outnumber locals.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

