At least 7 civilians killed in crowd surges amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos: UK military







Britain’s Ministry of Defence has released a statement confirming at least seven Afghan civilians died among the crowds near Kabul airport, where panicking people desperate to flee the country have been gathering this week.

Thousands have been amassing around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, where several countries have attempted to organize evacuations after Taliban forces seized control of the country. The process has turned into chaos, with people being killed in stampedes. “Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging,” the British military said in a statement on Sunday, acknowledging at least seven deaths in the crowds.

“At the front of the queue people were being crushed to death,” a Sky News correspondent reported from the airport on Saturday, adding he saw paratroopers “pulling people from the mayhem.”

