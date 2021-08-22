WH Seeking ‘to Smear’ Beijing as ‘Source of Coronavirus’ Ahead of US Intel Probe, Chinese Media Says







Last week, China rejected the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) call “to work together” on a second investigation into the origins of COVID-19, insisting that the initial WHO-led inquiry in March was enough to understand how “the worst pandemic in a century” began.

The state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times has claimed that the US is running a campaign “to smear China as the source of the coronavirus”.

The newspaper also accused Washington of “feeding the media with fabricated evidence”, suggesting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been put under pressure by the US and its allies.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Oleg Burunov

Sputnik International





