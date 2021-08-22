Activist blinded in one eye returns to anti-government protest
German man found dead in Patong
PHUKET: A 41-year-old German man is believed to commit suicide after his body was found dead with a gun in hand and a bullet hole in the head lying on the floor of a hotel room on Rat Uthit 200 Pi Rd in Patong yesterday (Aug 21).
Lt Col Chompoonuch Anantayakul of the Patong Police was called to the Amata Patong Hotel at 5:44pm. At the scene, police and Kusoldharm rescue workers found the body of a foreigner* lying on the floor.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News