German man found dead in Patong







PHUKET: A 41-year-old German man is believed to commit suicide after his body was found dead with a gun in hand and a bullet hole in the head lying on the floor of a hotel room on Rat Uthit 200 Pi Rd in Patong yesterday (Aug 21).

Lt Col Chompoonuch Anantayakul of the Patong Police was called to the Amata Patong Hotel at 5:44pm. At the scene, police and Kusoldharm rescue workers found the body of a foreigner* lying on the floor.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News





