Cold weather arrives with temperatures set to fall further in coming days





People living in Bangkok experienced cool breezes throughout the day today, as temperatures dropped by 1-3oC, due to the arrival of a cold front from China.

The Meteorological Department said today that the high pressure cell will cover northern Thailand from Friday until next Tuesday, keeping temperatures in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces cool, while those in the Northeast will fall by 3-5oC and 2-4oC the northern region.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

