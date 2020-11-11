Cold weather arrives with temperatures set to fall further in coming days

Cold weather arrives with temperatures set to fall further in coming days1 min read
People living in Bangkok experienced cool breezes throughout the day today, as temperatures dropped by 1-3oC, due to the arrival of a cold front from China.
The Meteorological Department said today that the high pressure cell will cover northern Thailand from Friday until next Tuesday, keeping temperatures in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces cool, while those in the Northeast will fall by 3-5oC and 2-4oC the northern region.
By Thai PBS World