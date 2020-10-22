October 22, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand enters cold season today

1 min read
12 hours ago TN
Ice wine grapes, frozen on the vine

Cold weather in Thailand. Ice grapes. Photo: Dominic Rivard.


Thailand is officially entering the cold season today (Thursday), as temperatures in the northern, northeastern, central and eastern regions drop below 23oC, said Korravee Sitthichivapark, Deputy Director-General of the Meteorological Department.

She said that low altitude winds have changed course, from westerly to easterly or southeasterly, adding that the average temperature, measured by weather stations in the north, northeast, central and eastern regions, is under 23oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand enters cold season today 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai royalists in yellow take to the streets

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut to Revoke Emergency Decree

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai royalists in yellow take to the streets

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut to Revoke Emergency Decree

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand enters cold season today

12 hours ago TN
1 min read

Fatal gas pipe explosion in Samut Prakan

12 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close