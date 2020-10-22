Thailand enters cold season today





Thailand is officially entering the cold season today (Thursday), as temperatures in the northern, northeastern, central and eastern regions drop below 23oC, said Korravee Sitthichivapark, Deputy Director-General of the Meteorological Department.

She said that low altitude winds have changed course, from westerly to easterly or southeasterly, adding that the average temperature, measured by weather stations in the north, northeast, central and eastern regions, is under 23oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

