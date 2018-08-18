iPhone X messages
Turkish iPhone Users Smash, Burn Their Gadgets to Show Anger over US Sanctions

By TN / August 18, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turkish social media become full of users filming themselves shooting, burning and hitting iPhones with sledgehammers to show their anger over US sanctions and their support for Turkey’s economy.

A boy was also filmed holding a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, the lad poured it into the toilet bowl, saying: “I join my countrymen in protesting American-made products. Watch me clean my toilet with this bottle of coke.”

The row comes after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of American goods in response to US sanctions against the country.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

