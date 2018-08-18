Pakistan Makes Arrests After Killing, Mutilation Of Transgender Person





Pakistani media are reporting that two suspects have been detained in Peshawar after a transgender woman was shot dead and her body mutilated.

Police Superintendent Cantt Waseem Riaz told Dawn newspaper on August 17 the victim had been shot dead the night before and that her body was then hacked to pieces.

The newspaper reported that one of the suspects was arrested early on August 17 carrying a bag of body parts that were determined to belong to the victim, identified only as Nazo.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article