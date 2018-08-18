Fire hits worker quarters at Bangkok construction site





A fire swept through the living quarters of workers at a construction site on Soi Phetchaburi 9 in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Saturday morning.

Fire engines rushed to the construction site at 8.05am to discover that the fire had damaged four rows of two-storey wooden houses.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

