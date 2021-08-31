  • August 31, 2021
Prime Minister Prayut Ready for Censure Debate

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at the parliament for a censure debate and confirmed he was ready for it.

In the no-confidence debate, the opposition targeted Gen Prayut and five other ministers for allegedly poor national administration and inefficient responses to COVID-19 outbreaks. The debate was set from today until Sept 3 between 9am and 12.30am, except on Sept 3 when it was expected to be concluded at 9pm. The vote will happen at 10am on Sept 4.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



