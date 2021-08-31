Over 31,000 children in Thailand infected with COVID-19 in past 4 months, 9 dead







More than 31,000 children in the country, aged from under one to five years, have been infected with COVID-19 in the past four months. Most were infected by close relatives or other caretakers and, of these, nine have died, said Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Health, today (Monday).

Citing data released on August 21st, he said that, within a week, 5,298 additional infections among young children, including 4,773 Thais and 525 foreigners, were recorded, representing an increase of 33% over the previous week.

