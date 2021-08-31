  • August 31, 2021
Bangkok Airways Uncovers Cyber-attack on Customers’ Personal Data

Bangkok Airways Airbus A320-232 at Don Mueang Bangkok International Airport. Photo: Lerdsuwa.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Airways says that it is investigating a cyber-attack, in which some customers’ personal data may have been compromised.

The carrier said the incident was first discovered on Aug 23rd. An initial investigation of the incident appeared to confirm that some personal data may have been accessed, adding that the breach did not affect the company’s operational or aeronautical security systems.

The airline said it is investigating, to verify the compromised data and affected passengers, as well as taking relevant measures to strengthen its IT system’s security.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

TN

