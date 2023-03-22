Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts









NAKHON PHANOM, March 22 (TNA) – Villagers in Nakhon Phanom province flocked to close their suspected mule accounts after a new law on cybercrime took effect last Friday.

After the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression took effect on March 17, people who open a bank account or register a SIM card for a third party for illegal use face a maximum of three years in jail and/or a fine of up to 300,000 baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





