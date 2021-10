KHON KAEN: Police are hunting a foreign man over the assault and rape of a masseuse at a traditional massage parlour in Muang district on Monday.

The 45-year-old woman, a native of Lop Buri, was working alone at the Dee Na massage parlour on Rob Muang Road when the attack occurred, said Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikit, chief of Muang Khon Kaen station.

