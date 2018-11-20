Teen girl, infant boy killed by train in Nakhon Ratchasima





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A teenage girl and a three-year-old boy she was carrying were killed by a special express train on a railway track in Huai Thalaeng district late Monday night.

The crash occurred in front of Huai Thalaeng railway station at around 11pm, causing panic among passengers and visitors to a shrine fair in front of the station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



