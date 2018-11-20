Korat-Buriram train railway
Isan

Teen girl, infant boy killed by train in Nakhon Ratchasima

By TN / November 20, 2018

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A teenage girl and a three-year-old boy she was carrying were killed by a special express train on a railway track in Huai Thalaeng district late Monday night.

The crash occurred in front of Huai Thalaeng railway station at around 11pm, causing panic among passengers and visitors to a shrine fair in front of the station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

