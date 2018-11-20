A beer bar in Pattaya city
Pattaya

Russian man arrested allegedly trying to lure young girl for sex

By TN / November 20, 2018

A Russian man was arrested in Pattaya for allegedly trying to lure a young Russian girl to have sex with him and sending a revealing photo to her chat app.

D. G., 30, was arrested at the Kwan Muang Market near the Jomthian beach on Monday under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Court earlier Monday, said the Chon Buri police chief, Pol Maj-General Nanthachart Supamongkol.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

