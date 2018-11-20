Russian man arrested allegedly trying to lure young girl for sex

A Russian man was arrested in Pattaya for allegedly trying to lure a young Russian girl to have sex with him and sending a revealing photo to her chat app.
D. G., 30, was arrested at the Kwan Muang Market near the Jomthian beach on Monday under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Court earlier Monday, said the Chon Buri police chief, Pol Maj-General Nanthachart Supamongkol.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Locals stop drunk Russian fleeing the scene of bike collision in Pattaya
-
Maid admits stealing $1,200 from Pattaya hotel guest
-
Dead Norwegian found hanging from Pattaya rooftop
-
Radioactive material found in cargo to India ‘not a threat to humans’
-
Pattaya police under investigation for extortion in drugs case