Russian man arrested allegedly trying to lure young girl for sex





A Russian man was arrested in Pattaya for allegedly trying to lure a young Russian girl to have sex with him and sending a revealing photo to her chat app.

D. G., 30, was arrested at the Kwan Muang Market near the Jomthian beach on Monday under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Court earlier Monday, said the Chon Buri police chief, Pol Maj-General Nanthachart Supamongkol.

