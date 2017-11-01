Monday, November 6, 2017
1.5 million Thais suffering from depression

BANGKOK, 5th November 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Mental Health has disclosed that up to 1.5 million people in Thailand are suffering a major depressive disorder (MDD).

Director-General of the Department of Mental Health Dr. Boonruang Triruangworawat chaired the “National Mental Health Week” event which is taking place at CentralPlaza Chaengwattana until November 7th. Held on the theme “Depressed?…Let’s Talk,” the event aims to raise public awareness of depressive disorders, signs of depression, and treatments.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

