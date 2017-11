Krabi police have summoned a 67-year-old man to face charges after the girl filed a compliant that she has been raped by her stepfather for the past five years.

Montree Khaokham, chairman of the Muslim for Peace Foundation’s Krabi branch, told reporters on Monday that he led the girl to file a complaint with the Mueang Krabi police station on November 2.

