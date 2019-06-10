Dengue situation in Thailand’s Northeast likely to worsen this year





Dengue fever in Thailand’s northeastern region is likely to become more serious this year, particularly in Nakhon Ratchasima province where more than 1,400 people have been diagnosed as suffering from the mosquito-borne disease and in Ubon Ratchathani, where over 2,000 people have fallen sick and eight have died.

The Ministry of Public Health has estimated that, this year, dengue fever cases may reach the 100,000 mark as statistics since January show more than 23,000 cases, with 30 fatalities. Most of the cases are of Type 2 dengue, which is the most serious of the four types.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

