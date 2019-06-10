Mon. Jun 10th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Evacuation plan for downtown Ratchaburi during disposal of WWII bombs

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi

Suan Phueng District in Ratchaburi. Photo: Mozhar.


People living in the “danger zone”, soon to be declared in Thailand’s central province of Ratchaburi, will be evacuated to facilitate the disposal of seven World War Two bombs, which were recently discovered during the construction of the first stage of the Nakhon Pathom-Chumporn railway.

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) acting governor Woravuth Mala said yesterday that the bombs, which were dropped by the allies during the Second World War, were found embedded in the Ratchaburi River in downtown Ratchaburi. Meanwhile, another one was found near Khao Tao-Wang Pong railway station in Pran Buri district of the southern province of Prachuab Khiri Khan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six killed, three injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan pickup-crane collision

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Fumigation in Ratchaburi after 14 Singaporeans contract Chikungunya fever

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Missing Muslim teen found dead in Songkhla graveyard

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Evacuation plan for downtown Ratchaburi during disposal of WWII bombs

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dengue situation in Thailand’s Northeast likely to worsen this year

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Pregnant Chinese tourist survives cliff fall in Ubon Ratchathani

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Former singer dies in apparent suicide following exposure of phone theft

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close