Evacuation plan for downtown Ratchaburi during disposal of WWII bombs
People living in the “danger zone”, soon to be declared in Thailand’s central province of Ratchaburi, will be evacuated to facilitate the disposal of seven World War Two bombs, which were recently discovered during the construction of the first stage of the Nakhon Pathom-Chumporn railway.
State Railway of Thailand (SRT) acting governor Woravuth Mala said yesterday that the bombs, which were dropped by the allies during the Second World War, were found embedded in the Ratchaburi River in downtown Ratchaburi. Meanwhile, another one was found near Khao Tao-Wang Pong railway station in Pran Buri district of the southern province of Prachuab Khiri Khan.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World