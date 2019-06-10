Evacuation plan for downtown Ratchaburi during disposal of WWII bombs





People living in the “danger zone”, soon to be declared in Thailand’s central province of Ratchaburi, will be evacuated to facilitate the disposal of seven World War Two bombs, which were recently discovered during the construction of the first stage of the Nakhon Pathom-Chumporn railway.

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) acting governor Woravuth Mala said yesterday that the bombs, which were dropped by the allies during the Second World War, were found embedded in the Ratchaburi River in downtown Ratchaburi. Meanwhile, another one was found near Khao Tao-Wang Pong railway station in Pran Buri district of the southern province of Prachuab Khiri Khan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



