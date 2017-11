PHITSANULOK: A non-commissioned army officer and his wife, a policewoman, were arrested with 50,000 methamphetamine pills in their possession at a checkpoint in Wat Bot district on Saturday, police said.

Pol Capt Kiatisak Veeravej, a Wat Bot police investigator, said police manning the checkpoint at Ban Mai Ngam in tambon Wat Bot on Highway 11 gave chase to two cars which suspiciously made a sudden U-turn before the checkpoint.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA

BANGKOK POST