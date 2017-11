A man was arrested with 240,000 methamphetamine pills in Bang Khen district, Metropolitan Police Bureau acting commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesaves said at a press briefing on Friday (Nov 10).

Pol Lt Gen Chanthep identified the suspect as Wasan “Tom” Wongnara, 24. He said police planned the arrest after receiving a tip-off from an informant.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS