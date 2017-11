NAN: Three monks including an abbot in this northern province are facing charges of sodomising teenage boys in cases that police say began six years ago.

Phrasamu Udon Shinwangso, the deputy abbot of Wat Phayawat in Muang district, has been charged with taking minors under age 15 for molestation and molesting children aged under 15. He has been defrocked, said Pol Col Prayoon Chamnankong, chief of the Muang district police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST