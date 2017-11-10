Friday, November 10, 2017
General Prawit says 6 questions by PM not meant for political gain

General Prawit Wongsuwan
BANGKOK, 10th November 2017 (NNT)-Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s six questions for the public regarding the future of Thai politics were not made for political gain.

Defense Minister Gen Prwait said in response to political parties that Gen Prayuth’s questions were neither meant to attack the political parties nor imply that he would remain in power after the new government is installed.

