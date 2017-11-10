Tough action against transport company following Ayutthaya deadly crash

The Land Transport Department (LTD) has demanded a transport company whose passenger van was involved in a fatal road accident in Ayutthaya province on Thursday to bring all its 84-unit van fleet to the department for inspection.

All the drivers of the company, R.L. Service, which operates passenger van service, were ordered to undergo a safety course in driving at the department. The company was also fined 50,000 baht – the maximum amount of fine – for the fatal road accident involving one of its vans in which four Japanese tourists and a Thai female guide was killed and the driver was seriously injured.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS