Sunday, November 12, 2017
PM Prayut asks for public confidence in government

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 12th November 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has asked the public to have more faith in the government and all it is doing for the country.

The spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, said that the government has been informed of a continued improvement in the economic situation, seen in research by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce showing the Thai consumer confidence index has risen for the sixth consecutive month in October to 65.1.

The UTCC report also shows that the future Thai consumer confidence index, which gauges sentiment over the next three months, also rose to 80.8 in October, he said.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

