Kanchanaburi Bus Terminal
North

Four killed in taxi-pickup truck crash

By TN / December 8, 2018

KANCHANABURI: Four people, including Thai and Myanmar drivers and an Iranian tourist, were killed and another badly hurt when a pickup truck crashed head-on with a taxi in Sai Yok district in the early hours of Saturday.

The fatal crash happened at kilometre makers 107-108 on the Kanchanaburi-Sai Yok section of Highway 323 in tambon Lum Sum, said Pol Lt Chaiya Paiwan, deputy investigation chief at Sai Yok police station, who was reported shortly after midnight.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close