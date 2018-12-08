Four killed in taxi-pickup truck crash





KANCHANABURI: Four people, including Thai and Myanmar drivers and an Iranian tourist, were killed and another badly hurt when a pickup truck crashed head-on with a taxi in Sai Yok district in the early hours of Saturday.

The fatal crash happened at kilometre makers 107-108 on the Kanchanaburi-Sai Yok section of Highway 323 in tambon Lum Sum, said Pol Lt Chaiya Paiwan, deputy investigation chief at Sai Yok police station, who was reported shortly after midnight.

