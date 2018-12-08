Old apartment buildings in Bangkok
Thai police nab document verification gang

By TN / December 8, 2018

BANGKOK, 8th December 2018 (NNT) – The Thailand Action Taskforce for Information and Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS) has apprehended three individuals over unauthorized disclosure of state information.

TACTICS officers arrested Pol Lt Boonserm, Mr. Songsak, and Ms. Jindarat, whose family names were not disclosed, over illegally offering document verification services and the personal information of individuals they were hired to search. They would charge 1,000 baht for a standard search and another 1,000 baht for additional information.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

