Phuket governor visits tourists injured in road accident

PHUKET, 11 July 2017 (NNT) – Phuket provincial governor Norapat Plodthong visited Chinese tourists who have been injured in a road accident in Patong beach area.

He visited Vachira Phuket Hospital to meet injured Chinese tourists from a tourist bus accident in Patong, Phuket, causing 25 injuries and one death.

The governor talked with the injured tourists, delivered baskets of gifts to the relatives and expressed his sorrow for the accident.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand