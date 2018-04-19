Songkran Death Toll Surges to 418

BANGKOK — Speeding edged out intoxication to claim the most lives during the “dangerous days” of Songkran this year, which ended after 418 people died on the roads over seven days, according to officials.

Driving over the speed limit came from behind to surpass drunk driving as the No. 1 cause of death. Speeding-related deaths accounted for 27.7 percent of fatalities, while drunk driving fell to No. 2, cited in 25.7 percent of road deaths, according to numbers from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English