2 Narathiwat Police Shot Dead After Abduction





NARATHIWAT — Two policemen were found shot dead in Narathiwat province early Wednesday after they were abducted by gunmen last night.

Police said they were notified of the abduction at about 7:30pm on Tuesday. Witnesses said nearly 10 armed men dressed as soldiers kidnapped the two officers of Cho-airong police station while they were resting in a local tea shop and drove them away in a truck belonging to one of the officers. Their bodies were found in a roadside ditch past midnight about 200 meters away from where they were last seen.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

