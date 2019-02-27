Inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr.

Bangkok

Tour guide who can’t speak Thai arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

By TN / February 27, 2019

A tour guide, with an apparently valid licence but who cannot speak Thai, has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Officers are investigating the supposed tour guide, who was carrying a legal guide licence but was unable to speak Thai during questioning, nor was he able to read or write the language.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

