Tour guide who can’t speak Thai arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport





A tour guide, with an apparently valid licence but who cannot speak Thai, has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Officers are investigating the supposed tour guide, who was carrying a legal guide licence but was unable to speak Thai during questioning, nor was he able to read or write the language.

