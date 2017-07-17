Monday, July 17, 2017
No policy to allow foreigners to work as tour guides in Thailand: PM

Prayut Chan-o-cha during the WTTC Global Summit 2017
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 16 July 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has stressed the government’s position to eliminate illegal foreign tour guides, and will work towards the creation of multilingual Thai tour guides to fulfill international tourism demands.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had said regarding the issue where the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand is preparing to submit a complaint to the government to solve the issue of illegal foreign tour guides and tour operators which only lead tourists to purchase products from their affiliated shops, that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has been instructed to handle this issue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
