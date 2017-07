Nong Khai — A Lao man was arrested with 200,000 methamphetamine pills in his possession at the customs checkpoint at the Thai – Lao Friendship Bridge in this northeastern border province on Monday morning.

In a press conference, Prayut Maneechote, director of the Region Customs Office, identified the man as Vanphone Saengvilai, 32, of Xaythani town in Vientiane province.

By Thai PBS