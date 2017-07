NONG KHAI, 17 July 2017 (NNT) – A Laotian woman was arrested at the Cites Wildlife Checkpoint of Nong Khai for smuggling 3 fishing cat cubs into Thailand.

The 41-year old identified as Suntalee Pimmasorn was arrested by CITES Wildlife Checkpoint officers for violating the 1992 Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand