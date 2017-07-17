‘My Mate Nate’ Charged With Railway Obstruction

BANGKOK — A controversial American YouTuber who was slammed for flattening coins on train tracks was charged Monday with railway obstruction and trespassing.

The charges for minor misdemeanors against Nate Bartling, or “My Mate Nate” – for a video in which he is seen trying to flatten coins by taping them to train tracks – were revealed Monday at the State Railway of Thailand, where he held a press conference together with police and railway officials to apologize.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English