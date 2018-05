NARATHIWAT: A villager was killed and a former defence volunteer badly wounded in a gun attack at a local tea shop in Rangae district in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and soldiers were deployed to the tea shop in tambon Chalerm after being reported about the gun attack at around 2.25am, said Pol Col Surapong Chartsut, chief of Rangae police.

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST