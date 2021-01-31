Motorcyclist dies in horrendous accident in Prachin Buri

Motorcyclist dies in horrendous accident in Prachin Buri1 min read
PRACHIN BURI: A motorcyclist was hit by a pickup and then run over by two trailer trucks on a highway in Muang district on Monday night.
The accident occurred about 9.30pm on Highway 33 (Prachin Buri-Prachantakham) in front of the Electronics and Alpine companies near Moo 13 village in tambon Don Khi Lek in Muang district, Pol Capt Mongkol Ralintha, a Muang police investigator, said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Manit Sanubboon
BANGKOK POST