January 31, 2021

Motorcyclist dies in horrendous accident in Prachin Buri

Colorful truck in Thailand

Colorful truck in Thailand. Image: Marshall Astor.


PRACHIN BURI: A motorcyclist was hit by a pickup and then run over by two trailer trucks on a highway in Muang district on Monday night.

The accident occurred about 9.30pm on Highway 33 (Prachin Buri-Prachantakham) in front of the Electronics and Alpine companies near Moo 13 village in tambon Don Khi Lek in Muang district, Pol Capt Mongkol Ralintha, a Muang police investigator, said.

