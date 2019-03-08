Limestone and sandstone mountain in Saraburi province

Over 1.2 Million Meth Pills Seized in Saraburi

By TN / March 8, 2019

SARABURI, March 7 (TNA) – Over 1.2 million methamphetamine pills have been seized from major drug network in Saraburi province, central Thailand.

The big haul of meth pills was discovered at a house in Saraburi’s Ban Mo district used by a drug syndicated known as “Fad Narok” to store the drugs for distribution to central Thailand, police said.

