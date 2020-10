BANGKOK, Oct 24 (TNA) – Khana Ratsadorn (People’s Group) demanded Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign within 10pm tonight while inviting supporters to join its rally in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison.

Leaders of the group and followers stayed overnight in front of the prison last night and remained there this morning. The group’s three-day deadline for the prime minister’s resignation fell today.

