Smoke from Forest Fires Covers Chiang Mai Again

CHIANG MAI, Feb 9 (TNA) – Smog from forest fires has once again blanketed the city of Chiang Mai and PM 2.5 levels exceed the standard at 3 areas.

Chiang Mai Court urges Thai government to develop a plan to curb pollution

Visibility has decreased as the haze is likely drifting from different districts where there are efforts to manage fires in agricultural areas and winds blowing into the city.

