Koh Tao and its mountain of garbage awaiting disposal

Local administration officials on the popular resort island of Koh Tao have heaved a big sigh of relief after a municipality in Poonpin district of Surat Thani province has agreed to accept 45,000 tonnes of garbage from the island for disposal.
About 50,000 tonnes of garbage have been left on the compound of a garbage disposal plant on the island and the amount is increasing by about 30 tonnes each day. Worse still, the only incinerator has not been working for quite some time.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
